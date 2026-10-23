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Reliance Jio IPO makes history with global record! Waaree, Bajaj, BCCL Records Broken

Jio Platforms’ IPO became the first globally to attract more than 1 crore applications, with demand exceeding 4 lakh crore. The issue was subscribed seven times by Friday afternoon, led by strong institutional interest, while retail bids also surpassed twice their reserved quota.

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Published23 Oct 2026, 05:38 PM IST
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Reliance Jio IPO makes history with global record
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