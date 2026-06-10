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Reliance Shares Jump As Meta Partners For India's First AI Data Centre In Gujarat | Full Details

Reliance Industries and Meta have announced plans to build India's first AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The 168 MW facility will support Meta's growing artificial intelligence infrastructure and will be powered by renewable energy while using desalinated seawater for cooling. The announcement boosted Reliance shares and marks a major milestone in India's push to become a global AI infrastructure hub. The development also comes amid growing global scrutiny over the environmental impact of large-scale data centres, particularly their energy and water consumption.

Livemint
Published10 Jun 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Reliance Shares Jump As Meta Partners For India's First AI Data Centre
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