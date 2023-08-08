Reliance To Invest ₹ 1.5 Lakh Cr In Clean Energy; Adani & Tata Accelerate Plans | Watch

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 05:51 PM IST

The green energy sector in India is abuzz with dev... moreThe green energy sector in India is abuzz with developments. Big players like Ambani, Adani, and Tata are sprinting to take the lead. The amount of investments committed to the sector is blowing up. Consider Mukesh Ambani-led reliance industries, it is doubling down on the sector, quite literally. Recently, RIL announced its plans to double its investments in the sector. With this new push, its total investments in the clean energy segment will cross the rupees 1.5 trillion or 1.5 lakh crore mark. What are other players in the sector like Adani & Tata doing? Watch the full video to find out.