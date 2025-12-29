English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 29 2025 15:45:27
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.40 -0.47%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.25 1.83%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.50 0.45%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 358.60 -0.06%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 997.60 -0.22%
Business News/ Videos / ‘Relieve Me ASAP’, Akums Finance President Quits Due To ‘Delhi Pollution Level’ | Read What He Said

‘Relieve Me ASAP’, Akums Finance President Quits Due To ‘Delhi Pollution Level’ | Read What He Said

Updated: 29 Dec 2025, 05:19 pm IST Livemint

‘Relieve Me ASAP’, Akums Finance President Quits Due To ‘Delhi Pollution Level’ | Read What He Said Delhi-based pharmaceutical major, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals' Finance President, Rajkumar Bafna, tendered his resignation on 3rd December 2025, citing the pollution at the national capital as the reason for his move, according to an exchange filing. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue