‘Relieve Me ASAP’, Akums Finance President Quits Due To ‘Delhi Pollution Level’ | Read What He Said Delhi-based pharmaceutical major, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals' Finance President, Rajkumar Bafna, tendered his resignation on 3rd December 2025, citing the pollution at the national capital as the reason for his move, according to an exchange filing. Watch!
