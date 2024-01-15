‘Remarkable Step In India’s Energy Journey…’; Oil Extraction From KG Basin Starts | Watch

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 08:52 AM IST

India has started extracting oil from the $ 5 billion deepwater project in the Krishna Godavari basin located in southern India. India's Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday (Jan 8) shared the news with the country. On Sunday the state-controlled ONGC kicked off oil extraction from its flagship deep-water project and the first oil was extracted a day before at 30 kilometres off the coast of Kakinada in the Krishna Godavari Basin.