Remembering Ratan Tata: Former Tata Sons Leader R Gopalakrishnan Recounts Candid Memories

Updated: 11 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Ratan Tata was well-known as a mild-manner, always gracious and extremely polite person. In this conversation with Mint, R Gopalakrishnan, who was the former executive director of the Tata Group says that while all of this is true, Ratan Tata from the inside was made of steel. High on integrity, he was steadfast on the fact that whatever had to be done, should be done in the right way. Watch him recount memories of the man India loved, Ratan Tata #ratantata #rip #tata