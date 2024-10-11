Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Remembering Ratan Tata: Former Tata Sons Leader R Gopalakrishnan Recounts Candid Memories

Remembering Ratan Tata: Former Tata Sons Leader R Gopalakrishnan Recounts Candid Memories

Updated: 11 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST Livemint

Ratan Tata was well-known as a mild-manner, always gracious and extremely polite person. In this conversation with Mint, R Gopalakrishnan, who was the former executive director of the Tata Group says that while all of this is true, Ratan Tata from the inside was made of steel. High on integrity, he was steadfast on the fact that whatever had to be done, should be done in the right way. Watch him recount memories of the man India loved, Ratan Tata #ratantata #rip #tata

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.