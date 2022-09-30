Repo rate hike: How loans will become costlier, impact EMI| Explained

Reserve Bank of India hikes repo rate as battle on... moreReserve Bank of India hikes repo rate as battle on inflation continues in full swing. In line with market expectations, the central bank announced a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate at 5.9%, stepping up its fight against persistently high inflation.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.