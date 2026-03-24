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Report Spells Out How Netanyahu Allegedly Convinced Trump To Start Iran War: Watch

Did Netanyahu Push Trump into War with Iran? New Details on 48-Hour Call Before Khamenei Strike Just 48 hours before the February 28 strikes, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly called US President Donald Trump, pitching a “decapitation strike” on Iran’s top leadership. Intelligence showed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and aides gathered in one place — a rare, shrinking window. Netanyahu pushed hard, citing regime change potential and alleged Iranian plots against Trump. Trump then ordered Operation Epic Fury. Khamenei was killed, but his son Mojtaba — seen as even harder-line — took over. CIA warnings about empowering hardliners proved true as the region spiralled with counterattacks, Hormuz closure, and surging oil prices.

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Published24 Mar 2026, 08:49 PM IST
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Report Spells Out How Netanyahu Allegedly Convinced Trump To Start Iran War
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