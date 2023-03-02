Reports claim AI is replacing humans at workplace; Is your job at risk?

Updated: 02 Mar 2023, 06:34 AM IST

According to reports published in Fortune and Wall Street Journal 50% of the companies which integrated Chat-GPT at workplace have replaced workers. Copyrighting, coding are some of the jobs that employers have been using Chat-GPT for. Earlier Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI and creator of Chat-GPT had said that the artificial intelligence based chatbots should not be used for anything important. Will AI replace humans at workplace? What are India's major companies thinking? Watch to find out.