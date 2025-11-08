English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 07 2025 15:59:09
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.15 -0.17%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 2,001.10 -4.46%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,223.25 -0.43%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 305.95 0.05%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.45 2.37%
Business News/ Videos / "Republicans Are In Trouble"; Bernie Sanders Says Trump Is Right In Bombshell Clip On Govt Shutdown

"Republicans Are In Trouble"; Bernie Sanders Says Trump Is Right In Bombshell Clip On Govt Shutdown

Updated: 08 Nov 2025, 01:00 am IST Livemint

US Senator Bernie Sanders has released a new public statement as the United States faces its longest government shutdown in history. His comments come amid shifting political reactions to this ongoing standoff and renewed debate over its impact on voters nationwide. The update arrives just one day after major election results reshaped the political mood across several states. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue