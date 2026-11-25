Republicans Push Back Against NVIDIA Intervention as Trump’s Shares Gain $15 Million

US President Donald Trump is facing questions from fellow Republicans over his role in bringing Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO, with concerns over national security investigations and the company's alleged links to China still unresolved. The controversy has also drawn attention to Trump's financial interests, as Nvidia's stock surge could have increased the value of his shareholding by as much as $15 million. This is an estimated rise in the value of his holdings, not a confirmed profit from selling shares. Huang is expected to face congressional questioning in December as investigations continue.