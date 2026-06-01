Restaurants, Hotels Brace for Impact as Commercial LPG Price Jumps to Over ₹3,100 in Delhi

Commercial LPG prices in India have been hiked once again, with the cost of a 19kg cylinder rising by ₹42 from June 1. The latest increase takes the price of a commercial LPG cylinder to over ₹3,100 in Delhi, marking the sixth hike in 2026. With prices nearly doubling in six months, businesses such as restaurants, hotels and caterers are expected to face higher operating costs. The surge comes amid supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict and rising energy prices.