Retail Inflation Surges To 4.81%; Spike In Vegetable Prices To Be Blamed? | Details

Things got costlier in June. Data released by the ... moreThings got costlier in June. Data released by the Ministry of Statistics put retail inflation at 4.81%. This is a spike of .49% from 4.25% in May which was a 25-month low. Despite the spike, retail inflation is within RBI’s tolerance range. For the last 4 months, RBI has successfully kept inflation between its preferred 2-6% range.
