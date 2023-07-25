Revealed: How Flight Flight Mode Helped Hyderabad Police Uncover ₹ 712 Cr Fraud | Watch

Recently, the Hyderabad Police unearthed a fraud t... moreRecently, the Hyderabad Police unearthed a fraud that involved 15,000 people and reportedly cheated them of ₹700 crore in less than a year. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand a few days ago explained the modus operandi of the scamsters. But had police failed to secure a phone with crucial data the evidence for the scam would have been hard to come by. Watch the full story to find out how a phone on flight mode helped police unearth the massive scam.