Revealed in Parliament: THIS Country - Not U.S. or Canada - Deports the MOST Indian Students

Revealed in Parliament: THIS Country - Not U.S. or Canada - Deports the MOST Indian Students

Updated: 08 Dec 2025, 06:29 pm IST Anna Mathew

New government data shows a sharp rise in student deportations worldwide, with over 450 Indian students removed or denied entry in the past five years. The key reasons: visa breaches, unauthorized work, incomplete paperwork, unaccredited courses and other compliance failures. This report breaks down the numbers, causes and what Indian students must watch for as countries tighten immigration rules.