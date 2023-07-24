Revealed: Why Musk Is Fascinated With X As He Changes Twitter Logo I Details

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Elon Musk continues to shock Twitter users. If you... moreElon Musk continues to shock Twitter users. If you thought his Twitter acquisition was out of the blue, this will surprise you further. Now, Musk want doesn’t want the social media platform to be known as Twitter anymore. He wants to call it X. Yes, just the letter of the alphabet. But this is not the first time he has chosen to add X to something. His rocket company is called Space X, and his first startup was called x.com before it merged with Paypal. What's his fascination with the letter? Why is he obsessed with it? Watch the full video to find out.