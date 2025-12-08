‘Right to Disconnect’ Bill Introduced In Parliament: What Would Such A Law Mean?

India is debating a major workplace reform: the Right to Disconnect Bill. Introduced by MP Supriya Sule, the proposal seeks to give employees the legal right to ignore after-hours calls and emails, protect personal time, and regulate unpaid overtime. This video breaks down what the Bill proposes, why it matters, and the challenges ahead.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.