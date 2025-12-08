English
Business News/ Videos / ‘Right to Disconnect’ Bill Introduced In Parliament: What Would Such A Law Mean?

‘Right to Disconnect’ Bill Introduced In Parliament: What Would Such A Law Mean?

Updated: 08 Dec 2025, 06:49 pm IST Anna Mathew

India is debating a major workplace reform: the Right to Disconnect Bill. Introduced by MP Supriya Sule, the proposal seeks to give employees the legal right to ignore after-hours calls and emails, protect personal time, and regulate unpaid overtime. This video breaks down what the Bill proposes, why it matters, and the challenges ahead.

 
