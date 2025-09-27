“Right to Disconnect”: Kerala’s Bold Bid to End the “Always-On” Culture

Kerala tables India’s first Right to Disconnect Bill 2025, protecting workers from after-hours emails and calls! Tired of the always on culture? The private member's bill, introduced bans penalties for ignoring work messages post-7 PM and sets up district grievance committees to monitor burnout. Inspired by Anna Sebastian's tragic 2024 death at EY Pune, it aims to restore work-life balance. Will it become law? Watch the full breakdown!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.