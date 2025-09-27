English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Sept 26 2025 15:29:45
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.60 -0.62%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 405.05 1.21%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 945.15 -0.47%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,377.75 0.39%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 673.00 1.32%
Business News/ Videos / “Right to Disconnect”: Kerala’s Bold Bid to End the “Always-On” Culture

“Right to Disconnect”: Kerala’s Bold Bid to End the “Always-On” Culture

Updated: 27 Sept 2025, 08:11 pm IST Livemint

Kerala tables India’s first Right to Disconnect Bill 2025, protecting workers from after-hours emails and calls! Tired of the always on culture? The private member's bill, introduced bans penalties for ignoring work messages post-7 PM and sets up district grievance committees to monitor burnout. Inspired by Anna Sebastian's tragic 2024 death at EY Pune, it aims to restore work-life balance. Will it become law? Watch the full breakdown!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue