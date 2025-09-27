“Right to Disconnect”: Kerala’s Bold Bid to End the “Always-On” Culture

Updated: 27 Sept 2025, 08:11 pm IST

Kerala tables India’s first Right to Disconnect Bill 2025, protecting workers from after-hours emails and calls! Tired of the always on culture? The private member's bill, introduced bans penalties for ignoring work messages post-7 PM and sets up district grievance committees to monitor burnout. Inspired by Anna Sebastian's tragic 2024 death at EY Pune, it aims to restore work-life balance. Will it become law? Watch the full breakdown!