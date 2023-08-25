RIL to invest ₹ 1.5 tn in green energy business | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, is doubling its green energy investment target to ₹1.5 trillion, showing its commitment to sustainability. RIL is progressing on the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, with investments in solar, wind, and battery manufacturing. It's competing with Tata and Adani groups in India's new energy sector. RIL plans to establish 100 GW of solar energy by 2030, build giga factories, and has partnerships with various companies. This push aligns with global trends as companies like ExxonMobil and BP aim for net-zero emissions.