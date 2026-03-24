Rishi Sunak Asks Policymakers To Make A Choice: Should AI Help Workers, Or Totally Automate Jobs?

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly reshaping the global job market—but not in the way many people think. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warns that the biggest disruption isn’t machines replacing humans overnight. Instead, it’s workers who use AI outperforming and replacing those who don’t. Early data already shows a sharp decline in entry-level jobs, especially in sectors heavily exposed to AI. According to Sunak, this shift is happening faster than expected, leaving governments struggling to keep up. He highlights a growing divide in the workforce—between those who adapt to AI and those who don’t. AI literacy, he says, will soon become as essential as reading and writing, making continuous learning and reskilling critical for survival in the modern workplace. Sunak also raises concerns about current tax systems, arguing they make hiring humans more expensive than using AI tools. This imbalance could push companies toward automation faster than necessary. To stay relevant, he advocates for apprenticeships, hands-on training, and lifelong learning. The message is clear: the future of work belongs not just to humans—but to humans who know how to use AI.