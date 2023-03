Rishi Sunak tightens anti-migrant law; New asylum bill violate international law

Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 12:32 AM IST

UK's anti-illegal migration bill has kicked up a s... moreUK's anti-illegal migration bill has kicked up a storm. British PM Rishi Sunak's decision to deport those crossing the English Channel within 28 days of detention as pointed out by the opposition is in violation of the international law