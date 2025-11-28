English
Business News/ Videos / 'Rishi Warned Us': Videos Of Rishi Sunak's 'Prophetic' Speech Go Viral As UK Tax Hikes Bite Citizens

'Rishi Warned Us': Videos Of Rishi Sunak's 'Prophetic' Speech Go Viral As UK Tax Hikes Bite Citizens

Updated: 28 Nov 2025, 02:11 pm IST Livemint

Videos of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have been going viral in the past couple of days, as the country's citizens decode just how much their bills will go up after the Starmer-Reeves budget announcements. In social media posts, netizens say 'Rishi warned us', and 'we should have listened'. Watch.

 
