Videos of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have been going viral in the past couple of days, as the country's citizens decode just how much their bills will go up after the Starmer-Reeves budget announcements. In social media posts, netizens say 'Rishi warned us', and 'we should have listened'. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.