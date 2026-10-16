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Rising costs squeeze logistics firms ahead of festive rush

Why your e-commerce deliveries could get costlier this festive season

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2026, 09:01 AM IST
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Rising costs squeeze logistics firms ahead of festive rush
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