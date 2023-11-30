Ritesh Agarwal Gets Candid About Life, Marriage, OYO’s IPO Plans, Shark Tank & More

Ritesh’s journey as an entrepreneur is no secret. But there is a lot more to the man than what the headlines have managed to capture over the years. A street food junkie, who is also a fitness freak, a workaholic who believes in having a life beyond work. The Oyo founder, who celebrated his 30th birthday this November has a business that spans 35 countries but continues to remain a small-town boy at heart. On this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, he opens up like never before. From discussing deeply personal things like life after marriage to his opinions on important social and economic issues to all things business including Oyo’s IPO plans. Join us on the maiden ride of Rollin’ With The Boss - the show which features free-wheeling intimate conversations around perseverance, resilience and ambition with India’s young business icons with show's host Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint.