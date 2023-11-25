Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Ritesh Agarwal On OYO's IPO Plans | Rollin’ With The Boss | Coming Soon!

Ritesh Agarwal On OYO's IPO Plans | Rollin’ With The Boss | Coming Soon!

Updated: 25 Nov 2023, 12:15 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Mint is all set to launch a brand new off-beat show this month. Rollin’ With The Boss is a series of quirky, candid, authentic, and fun conversations with young CEOs and founders recorded in the backseat of a car, which doubles up as a quiet stage for the interview while zipping through city traffic. In the first episode, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint speaks to the Founder and Group CEO of Oyorooms, Ritesh Agarwal about his journey from a small town in Odisha to becoming the youngest billionaire on Shark Tank, OYO’s IPO plans and a lot more. Stay tuned. Coming soon.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.