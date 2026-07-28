Roads Cracked, Collapsed Buildings: Apocalyptic Aftermath of Japan's 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Japan, causing significant damage and injuries in Kyushu. A train derailed at Yatsushiro Station, leading to suspension of Shinkansen services. Kumamoto Castle walls were damaged, and the airport runway was closed for checks. Several people are feared trapped under debris, with rescue operations underway. Nuclear plants reported no issues, but aftershock risk remains high.