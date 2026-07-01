Roads In Europe Melt In 40°C Heat While Indian Highways Survive Even 60°C Summers | Explained

Europe is facing severe disruptions as record heatwaves melt tram tracks in Germany and cause bleeding on French roads, with surface temperatures exceeding 60°C.In contrast, India’s highways — built with VG-30, VG-40, Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), and rigid concrete pavements — routinely handle extreme summer heat without similar failures.The difference? Infrastructure designed for local climates: Europe’s softer bitumen for cold winters vs India’s heat-resistant grades and concrete corridors.A stark reminder of how climate adaptation varies across continents.
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