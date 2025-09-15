English
Business News/ Videos / Robert F Kennedy Jr's Emotional Tribute To Charlier Kirk | 'We Were Like Spiritual Brothers...'

Robert F Kennedy Jr's Emotional Tribute To Charlier Kirk | 'We Were Like Spiritual Brothers...'

Updated: 15 Sept 2025, 11:08 pm IST Livemint

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr delivers emotional tribute to assassinated Trump ally Charlie Kirk, sharing their intense conversation on facing death for challenging entrenched interests! In a heartfelt speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. honors Kirk, saying, Sometimes our only consolation is that we can die with our boots on. Kennedy, whose father and uncle were assassinated, reflects on constitutional rights and the fight against slavery for future generations.

 
