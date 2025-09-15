Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Robert F Kennedy Jr's Emotional Tribute To Charlier Kirk | 'We Were Like Spiritual Brothers...'

Robert F Kennedy Jr's Emotional Tribute To Charlier Kirk | 'We Were Like Spiritual Brothers...'

Updated: 15 Sept 2025, 11:08 pm IST Livemint

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr delivers emotional tribute to assassinated Trump ally Charlie Kirk, sharing their intense conversation on facing death for challenging entrenched interests! In a heartfelt speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. honors Kirk, saying, Sometimes our only consolation is that we can die with our boots on. Kennedy, whose father and uncle were assassinated, reflects on constitutional rights and the fight against slavery for future generations.