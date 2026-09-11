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Robots protest against AI and layoffs in an unexpected role reversal: Watch

The increasing adaptability of robots and their usability on production lines has led to layoffs across industries. While a protest by laid-off workers would have been a far more expected sight, a protest ‘by robots’ over AI regulation in Poland seems to have taken the internet by surprise.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2026, 05:55 PM IST
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Robots protest against AI and layoffs in an unexpected role reversal: Watch
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