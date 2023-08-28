Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes Appointment Letters To 51,000 ‘Amrit Rakshaks’ | Watch

Today, Prime Minister Modi handed over appointment... moreToday, Prime Minister Modi handed over appointment letters to 51,000 'Amrit Rakshaks' during the 8th edition of 'rozgar mela'. In his virtual address, PM Modi said that several changes have been made in recruitment process for paramilitary forces. This, he said will open new avenues for the youth of the country. Watch.
