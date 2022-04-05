Home
‘RRR’ business dented by Covid, Amazon premieres ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’
Updated: 05 Apr 2022, 01:28 PM IST
Livemint
- SS Rajamouli’s RRR hasn’t been able to achieve the box office benchmarks it could have had, if it had released before the Covid-19 pandemic. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment