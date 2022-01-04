‘RRR,’ ‘Jersey’ postponed as covid cases surge again

The closure of cinemas in Delhi as well as the unc... moreThe closure of cinemas in Delhi as well as the uncertainty around potential curbs in other states as covid cases surge could be the beginning of the upcoming film line-up getting deferred indefinitely, with RRR and Jersey already pushed. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment