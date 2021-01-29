Home
₹1.5 trillion needed for infra financing: A bridge not too far for India
Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 07:50 PM IST
Livemint
- To achieve the gross domestic product of $5 trillion by 2024-25, India needs to spend about $1.4 trillion on infrastructure. That is the task before the country as it recovers strongly from the pandemic's economic pain. In the third dispatch of the series 'Future of infrastructure investments', we learn about a multi-pronged Infra-financing strategy, especially about InvITs, led by the private sector. This exciting model has proven to be path-breaking in the Indian Infrastructure financing field. In a recommendation-rich panel discussion moderated by Shrija Agrawal, Executive Editor, HT Ideas, HT Digital; Harsh Shah, CEO, IndiGrid; Prasad Gadkari, Executive Director & Chief Strategy Officer, NIIF and Kranti Mohan, Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas have a focused dialogue on ways the Government could encourage States to undertake Asset Recycling and Asset Monetization, removal of Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and how private financing can bridge the gap to bring to life the Rs100-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline announced by the government. Watch the video for more.