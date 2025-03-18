₹10 Lakh Fine, 7-Years In Jail, New Immigration Laws Aim To Boost Security, Impose Heavy Penalties A new immigration bill is expected to change the way India handles foreigners entering, staying and exiting the country. It is a comprehensive legislation to regulate all matters relating to foreigners and immigration, with strict penalties, including up to seven-year jail term and hefty fines for using fake passport or visas. Here's what Opposition has to say about it!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.