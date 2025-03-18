Rs. 10 Lakh Fine, 7-Years In Jail, New Immigration Laws Aim To Boost Security, Opposition Criticises

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 01:19 PM IST

₹10 Lakh Fine, 7-Years In Jail, New Immigration Laws Aim To Boost Security, Impose Heavy Penalties A new immigration bill is expected to change the way India handles foreigners entering, staying and exiting the country. It is a comprehensive legislation to regulate all matters relating to foreigners and immigration, with strict penalties, including up to seven-year jail term and hefty fines for using fake passport or visas. Here's what Opposition has to say about it!