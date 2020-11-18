₹ 25,000 limit on Lakshmi Vilas Bank withdrawal irks customers after moratorium

Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 06:38 PM IST

The Government of India placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank ... moreThe Government of India placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for a month on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India. A limit of ₹25,000 has been placed on withdrawals by customers. RBI has allowed some exceptions like medical treatment, higher education fees, and marriage, to allow higher withdrawals. RBI cited serious deterioration in LVB's finances for the decision. The central bank has also mooted the merger of the troubled lender with DBS Bank India, the local unit of Singapore's largest bank. Meanwhile, customers are worried about the withdrawal limit, calling it too low. Watch the full video for more.