Home >Videos > 36,000 crore: Govt moves to boost consumer spending ahead of festive season

36,000 crore: Govt moves to boost consumer spending ahead of festive season

Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 09:07 PM IST Livemint

Amid an economic slowdown exacerbated by the Covid... more

 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout