₹ 4 Lakh Cr Added In 15 Mins; BJP Win Pushes NIFTY, Sensex To Record Highs | Watch | Mint In Focus

Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Bjp’s thumping victory in major poll-bound states of Rajasthan, MP and Chattisgarh sent the markets soaring in early trading. Domestic benchmark indices opened with fresh record highs on Monday. Within the first few minutes of market opening 4 lakh crores of worth was added to investor pockets. Just before the election results, strong GDP data had pushed the markets close to all-time highs, as the news of BJP winning in 3 states spread over the weekend, the market braced itself for a jump. The BSE Sensex was trading 902 points or 1.34% higher at 68,383. Nifty50 was trading at 20,554, up 286 points or 0.1.41% at around 9.17 in the morning.