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RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Breaks Silence On Protests By Gen Z And Gen Alpha Students In India | Watch

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that if Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-nationals but “our own people, our next generation.” He rejected the notion that the youth are anti-national and added that Gen Z and Gen Alpha are more honest than the current generation. Bhagwat said an honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them. Watch the full remarks.

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Published6 Aug 2026, 09:02 PM IST
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RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Breaks Silence On Protests By Gen Z Students In India
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