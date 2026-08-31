#RSS Chief #MohanBhagwat In #Canada Lauds #India's Unity In Diversity Tradition

Addressing the ‘Hindu Vishwa Bandhu – Embrace the World in Friendship’ event in Toronto, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that whenever Bharat has been asked for help anywhere in the world, it has never refused and often extends a helping hand even without being asked. He described this as the tradition and DNA of Bharat. Bhagwat highlighted the saying “If Hindus awaken, the world awakens” and spoke of the Indian tradition of regarding both the animate and inanimate as one’s own. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d