Rubio Says US Operation in Hormuz is Defensive, Confirms 'Epic Fury' Has Concluded | Full Speech

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran has officially concluded, while insisting America’s ongoing actions in the Strait of Hormuz remain “defensive in nature.” Rubio stated the U.S. would only respond if attacked first, amid rising tensions and recent clashes with Iran near the critical shipping route. He also confirmed that only two American-flagged merchant vessels have so far crossed the Strait under U.S. protection efforts. Watch the full update on escalating Gulf tensions, Trump’s demands on Iran, and the future of Hormuz security.