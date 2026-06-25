Rubio vs Vance? Trump's Cabinet Split Deepens Over Israel's Lebanon War | Netanyahu Defies US

The Israel-Lebanon conflict is fueling fresh debate inside Washington, with remarks from U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio raising questions about whether differences are emerging within the Trump administration over Israel's military campaign. While Rubio defended Israel's position during his Middle East tour, Vance publicly urged restraint and suggested Israel should value its strongest ally. Is this simply a policy disagreement, or could it shape the battle for the Republican Party's future ahead of the 2028 U.S. presidential election? Watch the full report for the latest developments and analysis.