Rubio’s Heated Congress Testimony as He Defends Trump’s Iran War & 'Iran Is Begging' Claim

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio faced intense questioning during his first congressional testimony on the Iran war, defending President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict amid growing scrutiny in Washington. The hearing turned heated as lawmakers pressed Rubio on the administration's strategy, military actions, and prospects for diplomacy. Rubio sparked controversy with his blunt declaration that “no one is begging except for Iran,” reigniting debate over whether Tehran or Washington is under greater pressure to reach a peace deal. As tensions remain high, the remarks have triggered strong reactions from both supporters and critics. Will Rubio's bold defense strengthen the administration's position—or backfire politically?