Subscribe

Rubio’s Heated Congress Testimony as He Defends Trump’s Iran War & 'Iran Is Begging' Claim

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio faced intense questioning during his first congressional testimony on the Iran war, defending President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict amid growing scrutiny in Washington. The hearing turned heated as lawmakers pressed Rubio on the administration's strategy, military actions, and prospects for diplomacy. Rubio sparked controversy with his blunt declaration that “no one is begging except for Iran,” reigniting debate over whether Tehran or Washington is under greater pressure to reach a peace deal. As tensions remain high, the remarks have triggered strong reactions from both supporters and critics. Will Rubio's bold defense strengthen the administration's position—or backfire politically?

Livemint
Published3 Jun 2026, 09:11 AM IST
Rubio’s Heated Congress Testimony Defending Trump’s Iran War
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosRubio’s Heated Congress Testimony as He Defends Trump’s Iran War & 'Iran Is Begging' Claim
Advertisement
Read Next Story