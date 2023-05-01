RuPay cards to be accepted in Russia soon?

Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Notwithstanding the sanctions West has placed on M... moreNotwithstanding the sanctions West has placed on Moscow, India and Russia are looking into the potential of using RuPay and Mir cards in each other's countries for payments.During the high-level Inter Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) meeting, both countries discussed the possibility of allowing acceptance of these cards.