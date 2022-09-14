Rupee falls against US dollar after inflation data spooks investors |Details

Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:41 PM IST

The Indian stock market opened deep in the red on ... moreThe Indian stock market opened deep in the red on Wednesday morning following negative global cues. The rupee weakened sharply against the dollar. This after latest inflation statistics from US spooked investors resulting in broad based sell off in global markers over fears of a more aggressive monetary policy tightening by US Federal Reserve.