The Rupee rises 44 paise to 79.30 against the U.S dollar after crude oil skids

Rupee on Wednesday recorded significant gains foll... moreRupee on Wednesday recorded significant gains following a strong fall in crude oil prices. rupee appreciated 44 paise to 79.30 against the Dollar in opening trade, gaining mainly on account of foreign fund inflows. Oil prices fell to its lowest level since mid-February when Russia invaded Ukraine.
