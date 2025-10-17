Hello User
Russia Breaks Silence After Trump’s India Oil Remark, Highlights Strategic Energy Cooperation

Updated: 17 Oct 2025, 12:40 am IST Livemint

Russia has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that India will cease purchasing Russian oil. While Trump asserts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him of this decision, Russia maintains that India's energy policies are driven by national interests. The Kremlin emphasizes the longstanding and mutually beneficial energy partnership between India and Russia.